Cwm LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,665,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,129,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,566,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 106,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $319.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.61 and a 52 week high of $322.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.78.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.