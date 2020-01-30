Cwm LLC Sells 6,620 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

