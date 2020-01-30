D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DHI stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $13,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
