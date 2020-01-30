D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DHI stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $13,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

