Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives $20.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Dana alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.