Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,750. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

