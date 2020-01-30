Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.