Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 5,110 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. 164,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,359. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

