Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 8,058 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,288. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

