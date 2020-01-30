Dearborn Partners LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,435. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.