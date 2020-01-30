Dearborn Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. 1,013,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

