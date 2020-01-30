Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $344,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

