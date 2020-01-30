Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 5,679 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

ETRN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,154. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.54%.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

