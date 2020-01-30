Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $92.62. 480,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

