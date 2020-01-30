Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.