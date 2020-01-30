Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 61,911 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 109,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68.

About Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in Reptile project, which covers an area of 1,131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2.

