DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,591.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $3,591.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC and Coindeal. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001016 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Coindeal and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

