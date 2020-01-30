Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.04

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 206147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.