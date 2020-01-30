DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,270,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 304,878 shares.The stock last traded at $0.59 and had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMPI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.31.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 951,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. DelMar Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.35% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

