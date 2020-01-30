Denarius (D) Market Cap Reaches $582,135.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $582,135.00 and approximately $618.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,081,277 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

