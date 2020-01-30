Desjardins Comments on Metro, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.26. The company had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,255. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

