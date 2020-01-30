Desjardins Comments on Metro, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion.
Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.26. The company had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,255. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.