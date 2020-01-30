Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.41 ($7.46).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.24 ($9.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.92. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

