Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €283.23 ($329.34).

