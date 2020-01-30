Deutsche Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.11 ($59.43).

DAI stock opened at €43.42 ($50.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

