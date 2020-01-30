Deutsche Bank Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $124.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

