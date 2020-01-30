Deutsche eMark (DEM) Achieves Market Cap of $50,264.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $50,264.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

