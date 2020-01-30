Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,243. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.