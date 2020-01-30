Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.05.

FANG stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,355. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

