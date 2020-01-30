Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.79 million.Digi International also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 320,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The company has a market cap of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. First Analysis increased their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.