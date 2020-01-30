Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.79 million.Digi International also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 320,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The company has a market cap of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.
