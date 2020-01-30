Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $863.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010462 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002976 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005235 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

