Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.93% of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period.

Shares of ZMLP stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%.

