Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,232. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.