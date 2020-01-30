Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,785. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

