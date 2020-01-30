Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SAUC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,978. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Restaurant has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

