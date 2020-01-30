Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SAUC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,978. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Restaurant has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million during the quarter.
Diversified Restaurant Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.
