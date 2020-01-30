DMarket Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. DMarket has a market cap of $13.35 million and $1.12 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, DMarket has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.03125160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00194858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00122988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

