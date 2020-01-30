Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,129,624,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.30. 2,557,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.61. The company has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

