Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,953. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

