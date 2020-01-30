Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.15 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 400,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.