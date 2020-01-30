Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.70

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNFGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.