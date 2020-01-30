Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

