DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.86

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $20.51. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 13,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

