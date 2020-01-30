Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. Dover also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Dover stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,018. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.