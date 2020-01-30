Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $26,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $898.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.