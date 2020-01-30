Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.