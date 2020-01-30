Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 327,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

