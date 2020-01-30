DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $674,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.54. 330,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

