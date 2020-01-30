DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,989 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 3,664,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

