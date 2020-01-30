Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.47. 2,097,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

