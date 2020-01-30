Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.48-1.54 for the period. Duke Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $36.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

