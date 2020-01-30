Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,711 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,110,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 338,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,070 shares of company stock worth $2,030,134 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

