Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Invests $130,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.83 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

